Global economy will face long recovery period after pandemic — Lavrov

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. The coronavirus pandemic had a serious negative impact on the global economy and experts forecast it will have a long recovery period, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday giving a lecture for MGIMO University students in a video conference format.

"The world economy has suffered a very powerful blow. According to forecasts of most experts, it will have a very long recovery period," he said.

Lavrov noted that any contacts between people, including humanitarian, educational, scientific and tourist exchanges, are seriously limited. "Unfortunately, the possibilities of diplomatic efforts are also reduced," he added.

"We have yet to comprehensively evaluate and understand the final consequences of the epidemic for international life and to develop joint integrated approaches to building our work in the post-pandemic period," the minister emphasized. "I am convinced that here we will receive support and contribution from the scientific and expert MGIMO capacities. We are interested in this," Lavrov added.