TASS, April 27. Brent crude futures price for supplies in June 2020 has plunged by 3.17% during the trading session at the ICE Exchange in London to drop to $20.67 per barrel, the trade reports available at 04:29 (Moscow time) show.

WTI crude future is, meanwhile, losing 9.86% and now stands at $15.27 per barrel.

The oil prices continue to be rattled amid the news on the continuous growth of coronavirus infections.