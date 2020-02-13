Moscow Court fines Twitter for breach of personal data laws

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. The judicial district of the Justice of the Peace in Moscow’s Tagansky District imposed a fine worth 4 mln rubles ($62,800) on US-based Twitter because of violation of personal data legislation, TASS reports from the court room.

"The court ruled to recognize Twitter as the guilty party under Part 8 of Article 13.11 of the Russian Code of Administrative Offenses (Breach of Russian Federation laws in personal data sphere) and imposed a fine amounting to 4 mln rubles," the judge said.