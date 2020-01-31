Russian telecom watchdog opens administrative case against Facebook, Twitter

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Russian telecommunications and mass media watchdog Roskomnadzor has opened an administrative case against the US companies Facebook and Twitter because they did not provide information about locating their servers with the data of Russian users on the territory of Russia, a spokesperson with the watchdog told reporters on Friday.

"These companies did not report within the required term about their compliance with the requirement to locate servers with the data of Russian users of the corresponding social networks in the Russian Federation," the official said.

The press service recalled that companies could face fines ranging from 1 million to 6 million rubles ($15,693-$94,158). The relevant protocol will be sent to the court within three working days.