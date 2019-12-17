Russia rebuilds chemical fertilizer plant in Syria, deputy PM says

DAMASCUS, December 17. /TASS/. Russia has restored Syria’s only plant producing chemical fertilizers and expects that its products will be sold on the regional market, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov, who is paying a working visit to Syria, said on Tuesday.

"Under a 40-year investment contract on restoring and modernizing a chemical plant in Homs, some $200 mln is due to be invested in this enterprise. For Syria this is an important step for improving life and economy in the country because this will help keep current jobs and create new ones," Borisov said.

Some 1,500 people are working at the plant, which suspended work amid combat actions. An effort is underway to replace outdated equipment and make production more environmentally friendly. The enterprise produces ammonia, carbamide and superphosphate for domestic consumption.

"Russia plans to bring these products to the markets of other Middle Eastern countries," Borisov said. The plant is expected to produce goods worth $300 mln annually.