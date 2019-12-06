Long-term ties with German business meet Russia’s strategic interests — Putin

"Germany is one of our most important economic partners, we highly appreciate the pragmatism of German business and their willingness to work together, we strive to further develop bilateral relations in order to unconditionally meet the long-term interests of both states," he said.

SOCHI, December 6. /TASS/. Russia seeks to develop long-term ties with German businessmen, which meets the strategic interests of the country, President Vladimir Putin told a meeting with the German business executives.

At the meeting, Putin noted that Russia is interested in making foreign businessmen, including German ones, feel as comfortable as possible on its market. He said that the government is taking measures to improve business and investment climate in the country.

"Of course, not everything is going well so far, but the work will continue, while we are guided by the opinion of the business community, taking into account our foreign partners’ wishes," Putin added.

He drew attention to the fact that Russia regularly holds major international economic events, including the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, the Eastern Economic Form and others. Putin stated that Germany is always widely represented on these platforms. "I take this opportunity to invite you to participate in them next year," he said.