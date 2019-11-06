Russia expects to sign deals worth over $350 mln with China at Shanghai exhibition

JV AliExpress Russia to help achieve $200 bln in trade with China — business executive

SHANGHAI, November 6. /TASS/. Russia expects agreements with China worth more than $350 mln to be signed within the framework of the second China International Import Expo (CIIE) currently ongoing in Shanghai, Senior Vice President of Russian Export Center (REC) Alexey Kozhevnikov told reporters on Wednesday.

"Last year we signed agreements worth $350 mln with our Chinese partners here within that Expo, while this year we expect that sum to be higher," he said.

In 2018, 67 Russian companies took part in the exhibition, Kozhevnikov said, adding that this year around 100 companies participate.