Lukoil to sign number of agreements on new projects with African countries

Lukoil to sign documents on acquisition of 5% in UAE project

SOCHI, October 23. /TASS/. Lukoil plans to sign an array of agreements with African countries on new projects, including in the refining sector, in Sochi later in the day, Chief Executive Officer of Russia’s oil major Vagit Alekperov told reporters on Wednesday.

"Today an array of agreements on cooperation in exploration of a number of new projects will be signed," he said, adding that the issue is about offshore operations.

"Moreover, several countries has asked us to study and provide commentaries on downstream projects," Alekperov added.