Putin, Erdogan discuss connection of Turkish banks to Russian financial messaging system

SOCHI, October 22. /TASS/. Presidents of Russia and Turkey discussed connection of Turkish banks to the financial messaging system of the Russian Central Bank, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday at a press conference after talks with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"We talked about an important document stipulating not merely the more active use of the ruble and the lira in mutual trade, but also expansion of acceptance of the Russian Mir cards in the territory of Turkey and connection of Turkish banks and companies to the financial messaging system of the Bank of Russia," Putin said.

This is another step forward on the path of expanding tourist exchanges, the Russian president said.

The agreement on settlements in national currencies of Russia and Turkey was signed in early October, Putin added.