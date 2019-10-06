Mexican airline to continue using Russia’s SSJ-100 aircraft — VEB.RF

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Russia and Mexico agreed that Mexican air carrier Interjet would continue using Russia’s SSJ-100 aircraft, Chief Executive Officer of VEB.RF Igor Shuvalov has said.

"We carried our negotiations and agreed that no harsh measures will be taken by each party. They [SSJ-100 aircraft] are now in use," Shuvalov told the Vesti On Saturday with Sergei Brilev news program on Rossiya’1 channel. "We will now look into ways of a smooth solution to this situation, on how to keep afloat the air carrier, which is a major company."

Shuvalov said VEB.RF took part in those negotiations as a lender. "Besides, European Union lenders were also involved," he added.

According to the Russian official, the sides were able to find mutually acceptable solutions, although some issues remain regarding the servicing and supplies of maintenance kits.

He said that other Central American nations are interested in purchasing SSJ-100.

The Vedomosti newspaper reported in August that Interjet, the only foreign operator of the Russian aircraft, plans to sell some of its 22 aircraft of this type. The reason for such decision is the severe financial condition of the airline, the newspaper reported. A spokesperson for the aircraft’s manufacturer, Sukhoi Civil Aircraft (SCA), denied the information, saying that the possibility of partial redistribution of the company’s fleet is being studied. He also said that SCA and its French partners have been working out solutions for improving performance of the airline’s fleet.