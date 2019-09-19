Construction of Russia’s northernmost wind farm begins near Murmansk

MURMANSK, September 19. /TASS/. An official ceremony to begin construction of Russia’s northernmost wind farm was organized near a road connecting Murmansk and Teriberka. The ceremony featured the Murmansk Region’s Acting Governor Andrei Chibis and Enel Russia’s Director General Carlo Palasciano Villamagna.

Construction of the wind farm, which is the first wind farm in the Murmansk Region, is planned be completed in 2021. Investments in the project will make 237 million euro. The wind farm will have positive effect on the region’s ecological situation, Enel Russia’s representative said during the ceremony, adding the new power generating complex will be an input in the Russian energy system.

In 2017, Enel Russia won a tender to build the wind farm. The project will be implemented by the company’s daughter company - Enel Rus Wind Kola, in cooperation with the Murmansk Region’s Ministry of Energy and the Corporation for the Murmansk Region’s Development.

The wind park’s capacity will be 201 MW, produced by 57 turbines. The complex will generate about 750 GWh a year. The location on the Barents Sea is only reasonable, as the share of windy days is big there. By using the wind farm, the Murmansk Region will cut carbon emissions.

The region’s acting governor stressed the project would offer new jobs, the regional budget would receive more tax payments. He expressed confidence the company would participate in upgrade of the regional energy system so that the Murmansk Region could cut its dependence on black oil fuel and could have more reliable energy sources. "We invite the company to invest in upgrade of the systems of energy and heat supplies," he said.