Closed the gap: Russia no longer lags behind West in future technologies, says expert

NOVOSIBIRSK, September 19. /TASS/. Russia has bridged the gap with technologically-advanced countries in key areas of future technologies, for example in quantum technology, Director of the Department for Innovation and Advanced Research at the Russian Ministry of Education and Science, Vadim Medvedev, told an international forum reviewing technological development in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk on Thursday.

"I can tell you that in a number of key areas related to future technologies, our country is no longer lagging behind Western nations," he told the Technoprom-2019 forum, citing quantum technology as an example.

"This country has fundamental opportunities for that, and they are growing," Medvedev said. According to him, the ministry is currently discussing projects with Rosatom (State Nuclear Energy Corporation) to build supercomputers and some other trajectories that have not been disclosed at the moment.

Hosted in Novosibirsk, the Technoprom-2019 international forum is running from September 18 to 20. This year’s symposium is concentrating on a new epoch in technology. The business program includes more than 90 events. Last year, the forum drew nearly 8,000 people. The Russian government, the administration of the Novosibirsk region, the office of the Russian president’s envoy to the Siberian Federal District and the Siberian branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences are among the organizers. TASS is its information partner.