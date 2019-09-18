Oil prices that spiked after drone attack on Saudi Aramco will soon stabilize — official

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Oil production in Saudi Arabia, which fell by 7.5 mln barrels per day after the drone attack on Saudi Aramco’s facilities, will soon snap back, leading to a stabilization in world oil prices, Russian President Aide Andrei Belousov told reporters on Wednesday.

According to him, the worst scenario of all would include a new source of destabilization involving Iran.

"From my point of view, the consequences [for Russia — TASS] may not be directly apparent. Because, if the existing trends continue, I think production volumes will recover quite quickly now and prices are going to stabilize. However, if a new hotbed of destabilization surfaces and Iran gets drawn into it, this is the worst-case scenario that could be," Belousov said.