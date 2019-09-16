OPEC sees no risks to market supply due to attacks on Saudi Aramco facilities, says source

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. The declining production in Saudi Arabia, caused by attacks on Saudi Aramco’s facilities, would not lead to a force majeure on the oil market. OPEC is monitoring the situation together with the International Energy Agency (IEA), a senior OPEC official told TASS.

"Saudi Arabia and Saudi Aramco in particular are on top of the situation. So far, they have handled the disruption admirably. There is no force majeure," the source said.