Russia, Turkey drafting agreement to expand settlements in national currencies, says Putin

ZHUKOVSKY, August 27. /TASS/. Russia and Turkey are drafting an intergovernmental agreement on expanding settlements in national currencies between the two countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday after the talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"We are drafting an intergovernmental agreement aimed at further expansion of settlements in national currencies in mutual trade. It will ensure uninterrupted transaction services," the President said.

According to him, during the negotiations the parties discussed this issue, in particular at the ministerial level.

Putin noted that in 2018, trade between Russia and Turkey increased by 16% and reached $ 25.5 bln.