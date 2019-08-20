Lufthansa Flight LH2565 returns to St. Petersburg after windshield cracks, says source

ST. PETERSBURG, August 20./TASS/. A crack in the windshield forced Lufthansa Flight LH2565 to return to St. Petersburg’s Pulkovo airport earlier on Tuesday, a source from the emergency services has told TASS.

"The windshield cracked," the source said. The plane bound for Munich took off from St. Petersburg at 16:45 Moscow time and returned to the airport for technical reasons.

"The aircraft had to return to the airport for technical reasons, it has landed routinely," a source from the airport’s operator, the Northern Capital Gateway Consortium, said earlier. The airlines’ website said the flight had continued 29 minutes, after which the route was changed.