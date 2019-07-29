Russian-Chinese relations reach unprecedented height, ambassador says

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Russian-Chinese relations over the past decade have reached a new level, outgoing Chinese Ambassador to Russia Li Hui wrote in a special article for TASS.

"This has been the most unforgettable decade out of my entire diplomatic service, this has been a really golden decade when Chinese-Russian relationship of the all-encompassing strategic partnership entered a new era," the ambassador stressed.

"In 2011, three years after my arrival in Russia, Chinese-Russian relations reached a new level, becoming the ties of all-encompassing equal and trust-based partnership and strategic cooperation, mutual support, prosperity and friendship passed on from generation to generation," the envoy wrote.

Speaking on bilateral high-level contacts, Li Hui praised their fruitful business-like and friendly nature, noting that this has had a special role in developing bilateral ties.

The diplomat recalled that in March 2013, Chinese President Xi Jinping paid his first state visit to Russia as the head of state and the following six years he visited Russia eight more times. "The heads of two states, like close relatives, exchanged visits many times, establishing close business ties and deep friendly relations, and at the same time implementing strategic leadership and planning further development of bilateral ties," he wrote.