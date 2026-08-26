Ukraine is definitely losing in conflict — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. The dynamics at the frontline clearly show that Ukraine is losing the conflict, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"The fact that Ukraine is losing the conflict is unequivocal and the dynamics in all frontline areas clearly demonstrate this," Peskov said at a press briefing.

His statement comes after Ukrainian ex-Defense Minister Mikhail Fyodorov’s interview with Reuters on Tuesday. Fyodorov stated in particular, "it seems that we are gradually, slowly, losing [in the conflict].".