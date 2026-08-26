Iran detains Indian tanker on southern route in Strait of Hormuz — agency

RABAT, August 26. /TASS/. Iran has detained an Indian tanker sailing along the southern route of the Strait of Hormuz, Mehr reported.

According to the agency, "the Indian tanker Haana planned to transit the southern route through the Strait of Hormuz, known as the Oman Corridor, but received a warning that it had to stop." No information is available about the reasons for the vessel’s detention.

Mehr added, citing sources in Iran’s shipping monitoring agency, that "no vessel traffic has been observed on the southern route of the Strait of Hormuz over the past 24 hours."