Russian government to review budget execution for first half of year

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. The Russian government, chaired by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, will hold its regular meeting. The agenda includes 10 items, with a review of federal budget execution for the first half of 2026 as the main issue.

Federal Treasury head Roman Artyukhin earlier told Mishustin at a meeting that budget execution for the first half of the year stood at 54.1%. He described this as a successful result, demonstrating that the measures being taken are producing the intended results and effects. The Accounts Chamber, which conducted an extensive audit, confirmed the accuracy of the balance sheet and all of the Russian Federation’s financial statements.

Another item on the agenda will be a draft directive aimed at subsidizing rail transportation of agricultural products at preferential rates. In addition, ministers will consider a number of issues concerning amendments to the regulations governing the Finance Ministry, the Federal Service for Alcohol and Tobacco Market Control, and the Economic Development Ministry.