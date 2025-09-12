Elections begin in Russian regions, approximately 55 million citizens eligible to vote

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Voting has commenced in elections at various levels across Russian regions, with approximately 55 million citizens eligible to participate. The three-day electoral process, running from September 12 to 14, includes gubernatorial elections in 20 regions, among them Tatarstan, Sevastopol, Kursk, and Bryansk, as well as legislative assembly elections in 11 regions and municipal council votes in 25 administrative centers.

More than 5,000 electoral campaigns are being held nationwide, with over 49,500 polling stations operating. Voters may cast their ballots in person or online, with remote electronic voting available in 24 regions for more than 1.7 million registered users.

Notably, this year’s unified voting day does not include by-elections to the State Duma, the first such omission since 2022. This follows a May law that suspends supplementary elections to representative bodies in the year preceding main elections. As of now, eight districts remain without a deputy.

About the Single Voting Day

In 2025, election campaigns and local referendums will be organized in 81 out of 89 federal constituencies. In total, more than 5,000 election campaigns and local referendums will be staged, and about 47,000 officials will be challenged with their elected mandates. The upcoming election procedure also includes direct elections of the heads of 20 subjects of the Russian Federation, deputies of 11 regional legislative assemblies. The head of the Nenets Autonomous Region will be elected by lawmakers of the local parliament (indirect vote in other words).

Voting in 19 of the 20 Russian gubernatorial elections will be held over three days: September 12, 13 and 14. The only exception is the election procedure in regard to the head of the Republic of Tatarstan, where voters will be able to cast their votes on September 14 only. Overall, in 11 Russian regions, where elections of executives of regional authorities and lawmakers are scheduled to take place, local residents will be able to vote within a few days in 10 regions — on September 12, 13 and 14, plus in the Kurgan Region — on September 13 and 14.