MELITOPOL, November 6. /TASS/. Russia’s tactics of maneuver defense made it possible to stop the Ukrainian counteroffensive in the Zaporozhye Region, Governor Yevgeny Balitsky told reporters at a press conference.

"The enemy has been stopped, and its counteroffensive, which is so hyped, has been completely stopped," Balitsky pointed out. "The enemy is now only shelling our settlements with missiles supplied by the West. That's all they can do today, because the resilience of our weapons, the resilience of our fighters, the competent maneuver defense, our armed forces have stopped the counteroffensive, and today we can say that it has been completely stopped," the governor said.

The head of the region pointed out that fighting continues near the villages of Rabotino and Shcherbaki in the Vremevsky ledge area. "This is practically the agony of the Ukrainian regime, because the forces that were there at the beginning are completely exhausted today," Balitsky added.

The Ukrainian army has been making unsuccessful offensive attempts since June 4. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on October 30 that Kiev had lost over 90,000 servicemen, as well as about 600 tanks and 1,900 armored vehicles of various classes. On October 15, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Ukrainian counteroffensive had completely failed, although Kiev was preparing new active offensive operations in some parts of the front.