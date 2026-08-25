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Sweden wants to expropriate plot belonging to Russian, allegedly over "security threat"

Real estate is located near a military base on the island of Musko

STOCKHOLM, August 25. /TASS/. The Swedish Fortification Authority, acting on an army request, has submitted an application to expropriate real estate near a military base on the island of Musko due to the need to "protect the armed forces and national security" from a person with Russian citizenship, the kingdom’s armed forces reported.

The application is based on "a serious security situation, the threat posed by Russian UAVs, and the situation regarding ownership of the real estate," it said in a statement. "We are in the most serious security situation since the end of WWII and the threat to Sweden and the [North Atlantic] Alliance is real," commented Lieutenant General Carl·Johan Edstrom, Chief of Defense Staff.

"This property is the only location that is not in the possession of the Swedish Armed Forces for organizing effective defense of the Musko base, especially against drones."

The application for expropriation was submitted to the state institutions.

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