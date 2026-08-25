Tehran's condition for resuming dialogue is US compliance with Islamabad agreement

RABAT, August 25. /TASS/. The United States’ commitment to implementing the provisions of the memorandum of understanding signed with Iran - particularly regarding the management of the Strait of Hormuz - is a key condition set by Tehran for resuming indirect talks with Washington, according to reports by Tasnim News Agency.

Sources indicate that during Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir’s visit to Tehran, Iranian officials conveyed that "Washington’s renewed compliance with the Islamabad Agreement and the full implementation of its provisions, including Article 5 concerning Iranian management of the Strait of Hormuz, are among the critical prerequisites for resuming dialogue."

It is also noted that "the Pakistani side is actively working to communicate this stance to the United States."

Tasnim further reports that during his meetings with Iranian leadership, Munir "did not deliver any threats or similar messages from the US to Tehran," but instead aimed to foster conditions conducive to the resumption and continuation of negotiations.