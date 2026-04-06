Saudi Aramco raises May oil prices for Asia to record high — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, April 6. /TASS/. Saudi Aramco has raised the price of its main crude oil grade for May deliveries to Asia to a record high, $19.5 per barrel higher than the regional benchmark, Bloomberg reported, citing a source.

This refers to the flagship Arab Light grade, according to the source. Its price for Asian buyers in May will be $19.50 per barrel above the regional benchmark. That said, traders surveyed by Bloomberg had expected an even larger increase of around $40.

The price rise comes amid escalating tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant portion of global oil supplies pass. Iran’s closure of the strait has led to a sharp decline in crude exports from the Persian Gulf, the agency noted.