Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated two communities in the Sumy and Zaporozhye Regions over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units took control of the settlement of Pisarevka in the Sumy Region through decisive operations. <…> Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and liberated the settlement of Nezhenka in the Zaporozhye Region through active operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,405 troops along engagement line in past day – latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,405 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 240 troops, a tank and 14 motor vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, about 210 troops and two US-made armored vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and more than 215 troops and four field artillery guns in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost roughly 365 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, over 345 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and about 30 troops and a howitzer in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 240 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 240 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and 14 motor vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup North units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, two airmobile brigades of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Tolstodubovo, Proletarskoye, Sadki and Kiyanitsa in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, an assault regiment, an unmanned systems battalion of the Ukrainian army, three territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Prikolotnoye, Buzovo, Tsupovka, Novoaleksandrovka, Liptsy and Slatino in the Kharkov Region, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 240 personnel, a tank and 14 motor vehicles in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 210 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 210 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two US-made armored vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Proletarskoye and Vyssheye Solyonoye in the Kharkov Region, Bogorodichnoye, Sidorovo, Mayaki, Raigorodok and Svyatogorsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 210 personnel, two US-made HMMWV armored vehicles, 17 pickup trucks and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 215 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 215 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy field artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, an assault brigade, an airmobile brigade, a mountain assault brigade and an unmanned systems battalion of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Kramatorsk, Slavyansk, Druzhkovka, Krasny Molochar, Nikolayevka, Semyonovka and Alekseyevo-Druzhkovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 215 personnel, 25 motor vehicles and four field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 365 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 365 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units continued advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and four National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Raiskoye, Andreyevka, Druzhkovka, Slavyanka, Novogrigorovka, Novotroitskoye, Belozerskoye, Dobropolye and Roganskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 365 personnel, a Kozak armored combat vehicle, five motor vehicles, an artillery gun and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 345 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 345 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup East units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two assault brigades, two air assault brigades, three assault regiments, an unmanned systems battalion of the Ukrainian army and a marine infantry brigade in areas near the settlements of Malinovka, Malomikhailovka, Ivanovka and Vasilkovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Obshcheye, Barvinovka and Omelnik in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 345 personnel, two armored combat vehicles and three motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates 30 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 30 Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy howitzer in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade and a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Orekhov, Dimitrovo, Novoyakovlevka, Chervonaya Krinitsa and Preobrazhenka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"Up to 30 [Ukrainian] military personnel, 32 motor vehicles, a 122mm D-30 howitzer and three electronic warfare stations were destroyed," it said.

Russian troops strike logistics centers, energy sites used by Ukrainian army in past day

Russian troops struck logistics centers, energy infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army and enemy deployment sites over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck logistics centers, fuel and energy, transport and port infrastructure facilities in Ukraine used by the Ukrainian army, ammunition and materiel depots, workshops assembling and sites storing unmanned aerial vehicles and their components, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 141 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 798 Ukrainian UAVs, 12 smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 798 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 12 smart bombs over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 12 guided aerial bombs, a rocket of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, three Flamingo long-range cruise missiles and 798 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Russian forces destroy over 220,000 military drones in Ukraine operation

Russian forces have destroyed more than 220,000 unmanned aerial vehicles of the Ukrainian army since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, the ministry reported.

"Overall, the following targets have been destroyed since the start of the special military operation: 674 aircraft, 284 helicopters, 220,067 unmanned aerial vehicles, 669 surface-to-air missile systems, 30,725 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,775 multiple rocket launchers, 36,274 field artillery guns and mortars and 70,240 special military motor vehicles," the ministry said.