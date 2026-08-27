Wildfires in Algeria leave 12 people dead

RABAT, August 27. /TASS/. Twelve people have been killed in wildfires sweeping Algeria, the El Ghad El Djazairi newspaper reported, citing Interior, Local Authorities, and Transport Minister Said Sayoud.

During a visit to the northern city of Bejaia, the minister said that 12 people had been killed and more than 50 injured. Those affected are receiving assistance.

Thirty-seven fires broke out in Algeria on August 26. Five of them were reported in the northeastern province of Jijel, and several families were evacuated, the Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper reported.