MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Contacts between Moscow and CIA Director John Ratcliffe, events in Armenia, and the situation in Ukraine were the main topics of Wednesday’s briefing by Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

TASS has compiled the Russian presidential press secretary’s key statements.

CIA director’s visit

- The president has been briefed on the results of the meetings between Russian intelligence agencies and CIA Director John Ratcliffe: "Of course, President Putin is immediately briefed on all of this."

- There were no direct contacts between Putin and Ratcliffe: "I can tell you that there were no meetings with the Russian president. That is all I can tell you on this matter."

- Contacts with the CIA director took place through the intelligence services: "I can only tell you that contacts took place through the intelligence services."

- The Kremlin did not specify whether Ratcliffe’s contacts with Russian intelligence services concerned Ukraine, Iran, or any other issues: "I have nothing to add on this subject beyond what I have already said."

- It is premature to speak of any impact that the CIA director’s contacts with Russian intelligence services might have on resolving the crisis in relations between Moscow and Washington: "It is still too early to say to what extent this will affect the overall process of bringing our bilateral relations out of the deepest crisis they are currently in."

- Contacts between intelligence agencies are, in and of themselves, "a positive development, a positive process": "These contacts often continue even during the most difficult moments in bilateral relations. Our president, by the way, has also spoken about this."

- Currently, no contacts are planned between Moscow and Washington at the presidential administrative level: "At this point, I cannot tell you about any further agreements on such contacts. No contacts are currently planned through the Kremlin."

Situation in Armenia

- The Kremlin declined to comment on Armenia's domestic political developments, noting that complex processes are currently underway there: "I would prefer not to comment on domestic political developments in Armenia at this time. Very complex processes are taking place there."

- Russia hopes that Armenia's domestic political processes will proceed in strict accordance with the law and that the rights of all participants will be respected: "We can only express the hope that everything that is happening will be carried out in strict accordance with the law and that the rights of all participants in the country’s political process will be respected."

Destruction of Ukraine

- Developments on the front lines clearly show that Ukraine is losing the conflict: "It is unequivocal that Ukraine is losing the conflict. Developments on the front lines clearly demonstrate this."

- The Kiev regime is crumbling from within and losing its stability: "Quasi-political turmoil is taking place within the Kiev regime, and it is intensifying. The Kiev regime is crumbling from within and losing the stability that has always been lacking.".