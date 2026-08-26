Armenia de facto not participating in CSTO discussions — secretary general

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Armenia is de facto not participating in discussions within the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), but de jure remains a member of the organization, CSTO Secretary General Taalatbek Masadykov said in an interview with TASS.

"You know, we have been discussing this issue for a long time. De facto, as of today, Armenia does not participate in discussions of issues within the CSTO. De facto, Armenia does not send its personnel or military servicemen to fill quota-based positions in the CSTO Secretariat, and for the third year now, Armenia has not paid its membership dues. But de jure, they remain members of the Collective Security Treaty Organization," he noted.

According to the secretary general, Armenia has made a significant contribution to the development of the CSTO, and the Armenian people supported all initiatives put forward by the country’s leadership at various times.

Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in parliament that he favored Armenia’s expulsion from the CSTO and would be pleased if that happened. According to him, this would free Yerevan from the dilemma of whether or not to withdraw from the organization.