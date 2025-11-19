Sberbank unveils first anthropomorphic robot powered by AI

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. Sberbank has unveiled its first anthropomorphic robot, created using the GigaChat artificial intelligence system, the bank's press service reported.

The presentation was held as part of the international AI Journey conference, which discusses the development of artificial intelligence and its application in various industries.

The robot is equipped with a sensor system for spatial orientation and safe interaction with its surroundings. It is capable of autonomous movement, performing manipulation operations, and self-correcting. A voice interface is provided for control.

The robot demonstrates basic object handling skills and can perform tasks in an unstructured environment, including sorting and picking, the press service said.

Sber plans to launch pilot projects to integrate the technology into business processes in the near future.