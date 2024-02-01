MELITOPOL, February 1. /TASS/. Russian forces have improved their positions in the Zaporozhye area, advancing west of Verbovoye, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the We Stand With Russia movement, told TASS.

"The seizure of four strongholds made it possible for the troops to advance west of Verbovoye. We have now taken control of vast forest plantations, advancing 300 to 700 meters," he specified, adding that Ukrainian troops had been driven out of the forest plantations.

Rogov told TASS on January 31 that Russian forces had seized four Ukrainian strongholds near the settlement of Verbovoye, killing up to 50 enemy troops.