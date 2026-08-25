MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Annovka in the Donetsk region over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlement of Annovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic through active and decisive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,275 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,275 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 215 troops, a tank and five motor vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, over 230 troops and three Western-made armored personnel carriers in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and more than 150 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost roughly 350 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, over 300 troops and an artillery gun in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and about 30 troops and five jamming stations in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 215 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 215 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and five motor vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Ulanovo, Pisarevka and Khrapovshchina in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Prikolotnoye, Berezhnoye, Goptovka and Blagodatnoye in the Kharkov Region, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 215 personnel, a tank, five motor vehicles, two electronic warfare stations and an Israeli-made RADA RPS-42 counterbattery radar station in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 230 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 230 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three Western-made armored personnel carriers in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Maleyevka, Novy Mir, Shevchenkovo and Chervony Oskol in the Kharkov Region, Svyatogorsk, Prishib, Raigorodok and Mayaki in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 230 personnel, three Western-made armored personnel carriers, 16 motor vehicles, three field artillery guns and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 150 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 150 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of four mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, a mountain assault brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and a marine infantry brigade in areas near the settlements of Kramatorsk, Slavyansk, Druzhkovka, Semyonovka and Kurtovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 150 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, 26 motor vehicles and two field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 350 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 350 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup Center units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades and three National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Viktorovka, Belozerskoye, Novotroitskoye, Gruzskoye, Dobropolye and Novogrishino in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Maryevka and Yuryevka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 350 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, nine motor vehicles, an artillery gun and three electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 300 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 300 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy artillery gun in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units advanced deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two assault brigades, two air assault brigades, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and a marine infantry brigade in areas near the settlements of Malinovka and Kolimiytsy in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Barvinovka, Nezhenka, Chervony Yar, Omelnik and Chervonaya Krinitsa in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 300 personnel, six motor vehicles and an artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates 30 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 30 Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy jamming stations in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade and a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Orekhov, Malokaterinovka and Yurkovka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"Up to 30 [Ukrainian] military personnel, 14 motor vehicles and five electronic warfare stations were destroyed," it said.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian defense enterprise, cruise missile launch site in past day

Russian troops struck a Ukrainian defense enterprise, a launch site of Flamingo cruise missiles and enemy deployment areas over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck a military-industrial enterprise, logistics centers, fuel and energy, transport and port infrastructure facilities in Ukraine used by the Ukrainian army, ammunition depots, a site for preparing and launching Flamingo long-range cruise missiles, workshops assembling and sites storing unmanned aerial vehicles and their components, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 153 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 460 Ukrainian UAVs, eight smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 460 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and eight smart bombs over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down eight guided aerial bombs, five rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 460 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Tally of Ukrainian army’s losses

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 674 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 219,269 unmanned aerial vehicles, 669 surface-to-air missile systems, 30,719 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,775 multiple rocket launchers, 36,264 field artillery guns and mortars and 70,144 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.