EU Commission president hospitalized for urgent surgery - press service

BRUSSELS, August 17. /TASS/. President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker has had to cut his holiday in Austria short and has been rushed to a hospital in Luxembourg to have his gallbladder removed, the European Commission’s press service reported on Saturday.

"President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker had to shorten his holiday in Austria for medical reasons. He was taken back to Luxembourg where he will undergo an urgent cholecystectomy (surgical removal of the gallbladder)," the statement reads.

The term of 64-year old Juncker in the office will expire on October 31, he will be succeeded by German Ursula von der Leyen. Earlier, Juncker already mentioned his intent to retire from politics after leaving his post.