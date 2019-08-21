Russia disappointed by US testing of missile previously banned by INF Treaty, says Putin

HELSINKI, August 21. /TASS/. Moscow is disappointed by the US test launch of a missile that used to be banned under the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF Treaty), while its development had began long before Washington withdrew from the treaty, Russian President Vladimir Putin told a press conference following the talks with his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto.

"I can say that we are disappointed by what we are seeing. Undeniably, tests of the land-based intermediate-range missile which naturally runs counter to the INF Treaty, exacerbates the security situation in the world as a whole and in Europe in particular," Putin said.

He pointed out that the US had wasted no time in testing the missiles that was previously banned by the INF Treaty.