BRASILIA, April 17. /TASS/. Russian and Brazilian Foreign Ministers, Srgey Lavrov and Mauro Vieira, are holding talks in Brasilia.

The two top diplomats are expected to make a statement for the press after the talks.

Later in the day, Lavrov will be received by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. He will also meet with foreign policy adviser to the Brazilian president Celso Amorim.

Brazil is the first stopover of Lavrov’s Latin American tour.