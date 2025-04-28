Russia-US dialogue on Ukraine continues with hope for mutually acceptable result — Lavrov

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Contacts between Moscow and Washington on the Ukrainian settlement continue, Russia hopes to achieve mutually acceptable results, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Brazil’s O Globo.

"Moscow and Washington maintain a dialogue to find a path towards a settlement. We hope that this paves the way for mutually acceptable results," the top diplomat told the newspaper.

According to him, "the fact that the current administration in the United States is trying to understand the root causes of the crisis is quite encouraging and contrasts with the [actions of the] Joe Biden administration, which pumped the Kiev regime full of lethal weapons and was proactive in its efforts to draw Ukraine into NATO."

"President Donald Trump has said many times that there would be no conflict if the preceding administration did not seek to drag Ukraine into NATO," Lavrov emphasized.