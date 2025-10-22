Putin participates in nuclear forces training via videoconference

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is participating in strategic deterrence forces training via videoconference.

The head of state joined the online meeting with the General Staff from the Kremlin.

The Russian strategic deterrence forces are intended to deter aggression against Russia and its allies and rout an aggressor in a war with the use of various armaments, including nuclear weapons. They comprise the strategic offensive and defensive forces.

The Russian strategic offensive forces armed with intercontinental missile and airborne systems are based on the strategic nuclear forces that embrace the Strategic Missile Force. They also comprise strategic conventional forces as dual-purpose troops: units and formations of strategic and long-range bombers, and also submarines, surface ships and Russian naval missile-carrying aircraft with long-range conventional precision weapons.

The Russian strategic defensive forces are based on combat-ready troops of the Aerospace Force that integrates the missile attack early warning system, the space control system, the anti-ballistic missile, space and air defense systems.