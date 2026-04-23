Peskov called the situation surrounding Eksmo a matter for law enforcement

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. The situation surrounding Eksmo's top managers is not on Russian President Vladimir Putin's agenda; questions about it are more appropriately addressed to law enforcement, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.

"This is more a matter for law enforcement to handle. This issue is not on the president's agenda," he said in response to a question about whether the Kremlin is aware of the criminal case and whether the situation is attracting the attention of the country's leadership. Following searches on April 21, investigators brought in for questioning the publishing house's CEO Yevgeny Kapyev, CFO Svetlana Tsyplyaeva, deputy editor-in-chief for literature, Yulia Sokolovskaya and distribution director Anatoly Norovyatkin, who was detained and questioned almost a year ago in connection with a case against former employees of the defunct Popcorn Books publishing house.

The criminal case against Eksmo's top managers concerns the distribution of the books "Summer in a Pioneer Tie" and "What the Swallow Is Silent About" in Russia. A Moscow court previously found that the text of "Summer in a Pioneer Tie" contains propaganda for non-traditional sexual relations. According to experts, the book denies family values, promotes non-traditional sexual relations that are harmful to the health of minors, and the information used in the novel "may harm the moral and spiritual development of a child's personality, normal development, and subsequent socialization in society." The novels that are the subject of the criminal case are banned from distribution in Russia.