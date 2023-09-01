Russia to build about 120 ships by 2035 for development of Northern Sea Route — Deputy PM

MURMANSK, September 1. /TASS/. Russian shipyards will build about 120 ships of various types by 2035 for the development of the Northern Sea Route, Deputy Prime Minister and Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said during a working trip to Murmansk.

"In the interests of the development of the Northern Sea Route until 2035, Russian shipyards plan to build about 120 ships of various types and for various purposes. These are, in particular, gas carriers, tankers, container ships - all of them are naturally of a reinforced ice class, as well as nuclear icebreakers with which Murmansk has a special relationship," he said at a lecture at the Murmansk Arctic University, which took place as part of the Arctic Dialogue regional project.

Manturov noted that nuclear icebreakers are "the pride of the country."

"No country in the world simply has such a fleet, and all of them [vessels] are based in Murmansk, including the central maintenance base," he stressed.

The Northern Sea Route is a shipping route and the main sea line in the Russian Arctic sector. It stretches along the northern coasts of Russia across the seas of the Arctic Ocean (Barents, Kara, Laptev, East Siberian, Chukchi and Bering seas). The route consolidates the European and Far Eastern ports of Russia and navigable river mouths in Siberia into a single transport system. The route’s length is 5,600 km from the Kara Strait to Providence Bay.