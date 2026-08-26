Russia still open to international cooperation in science — deputy PM

NOVOSIBIRSK, August 26. /TASS/. Russia has enormous scientific potential and remains open to equal international cooperation with scientists, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said during his welcoming speecb to participants at the Technoprom-2026 forum.

"Today, our scientific community has enormous potential and all the necessary foundations for developing domestic high-tech products. At the same time, our country, Russia, remains open to equal international scientific cooperation," he said.

Chernyshenko noted that nearly 12,000 people from 40 countries applied to participate in the forum this year. He recalled that, in August, the Russian president inaugurated the Siberian Ring Photon Source (SKIF) mega science compound, which will allow scientists to examine the structure of matter in great detail.

"The topic of the practical application of results from 'mega science' facilities has become a key focus for this year's Technoprom," the deputy prime minister emphasized.

About forum

The 13th International Forum for Technological Development "Technoprom" is taking place in Novosibirsk on August 26-28. Delegations from 40 countries are participating. The main theme of this year’s forum is "Russian Science: The Foundation of Technological Leadership." A significant portion of the program is devoted to the launch of the Siberian Ring Photon Source (SKIF) and the operation of other mega science compounds. Other tracks include "Intelligent Systems," "Medicine of the Future," and more.

TASS is the forum’s general media partner.