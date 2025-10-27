Russia-North Korea ties gain strong momentum over recent months — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Bilateral relations between Russia and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) have received a very powerful impetus over the past couple of months, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, opening talks with his North Korean counterpart Choe Son-hui.

"I very often recall the event we held within the framework of a second round of strategic dialogue this July at the magnificent Wonsan Kalma resort. During the three and a half months that elapsed since, our relations have received an additional very potent impetus in the development of the agreements in principle between our leaders, reached in June 2024 during the Pyongyang summit," the top Russian diplomat said.

Lavrov visited North Korea on July 11-13. During the visit, he held talks with his North Korean colleague within the framework of a second round of strategic dialogue at a level of the two countries’ foreign ministers.