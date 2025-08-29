Russian diplomat refutes allegations that Russia aided Israel in attacking Iran

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has refuted reports alleging that Russia shared intelligence data with Israel ahead of its attack on Iran as an utter lie.

She stressed that Moscow’s support for Tehran is an irritating factor for the West. "Obviously, those who shared this false news, who indulged in disseminating such information are hostile forces both to Moscow and Tehran. By the way, we see these false news stories being hyped in the West," she said, commenting on the Iranian media reports alleging that Russia shared intel with Israel prior to the latter’s recent attacks on Iran.

She noted that such misinformation surfaces periodically and Tehran should condemn such attempts. "And we have already seen this principled assessment. We think that this is a disinformation campaign geared to derail the comprehensive strategic partnership between our friendly countries. It is not ruled out that one of its objectives is to discredit Russia’s firm support to its southern neighbor and friend in its efforts to defend its legitimate rights and national interests," Zakharova said.

She stressed that she is convinced that the opponent forces "are doomed to failure." The diplomat recalled that during their recent phone call the Russian and Iranian presidents, Vladimir Putin and Masoud Pezeshkian, reiterated their countries’ commitment to "expanding bilateral cooperation."

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to the US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage. Later, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire, which went into effect on June 24.