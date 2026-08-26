Iranian attacks cause billions in damage to US surveillance hardware in Middle East — TV

NEW YORK, August 26. /TASS/. US intelligence sites in the Middle East have suffered billions of dollars’ worth of damage from Iranian attacks, NBC News reported, citing sources.

According to them, the Islamic republic’s missile and drone attacks on US surveillance facilities in the region caused unprecedented damage that is more extensive than any destruction ever endured by US spy agencies. The damage will cost Washington billions of dollars to repair, the sources added.

Besides, the Iranian attacks raise doubts about whether the Department of State, the Pentagon and the US intelligence community are sufficiently prepared to guarantee due protection to US sites in the region, the TV channel said.