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Military operation in Ukraine

Ukraine injures eleven civilians in attacks on Donetsk People’s Republic

Eight residential buildings and eleven civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged, head of the region Denis Pushilin said

DONETSK, August 26. /TASS/. Eleven people were injured as a result of Ukrainian strikes on the Donetsk People's Republic, said head of the region Denis Pushilin.

"As of 22:00, the number of wounded civilians stands at 11 people. All victims are receiving qualified medical care. I wish them a speedy recovery," he wrote on Max messenger.

Pushilin said that in the Kievsky district of Donetsk, a girl born in 2016 and a woman born in 1973 were moderately injured, as well as a teenage girl born in 2010, a woman born in 1947, and men born in 1987, 1981, 1977, and 1949.

In the Petrovsky district of Donetsk, a man born in 1965 sustained moderate injuries when an explosive device detonated.

In the Kalininsky district of Gorlovka, as a result of the detonation of an explosive object a man born in 1942 was injured.

in the city of Selidovo, in the Krasnoarmeisk municipal district, a man born in 1958 was wounded by an attack drone.

"Eight residential buildings, eleven civilian infrastructure facilities, and cars in the urban districts of Donetsk, Dokuchayevsk, Yenakiyevo, in the Volnovakha, Mangush, and Telmanovo municipal districts were damaged," he listed.

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Military operation in Ukraine
Military operation in Ukraine
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