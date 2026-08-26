Flood in Nepal: At least 95 killed, some 400 tourists missing and $1.3 billion in damage

NEW DELHI, August 26. /TASS/. At least 95 people were killed in the devastating flood that struck northern parts of Nepal, local police reported. According to Infrastructure Minister Sunil Lamsal, the natural calamity caused at least 200 billion Nepalese rupees ($1.3 billion) in infrastructure damage.

At least 384 tourists, including 291 foreign citizens, went missing as a result of the flood. The Russian embassy in Kathmandu has told TASS that the diplomatic mission has no information about the presence of Russian citizens in the affected areas.

TASS has gathered key facts about the deadly natural calamity.

Flooding in northern parts of Nepal

- The flash flood struck northern parts of Nepal on Wednesday morning.

- According to preliminary reports, the flood wave was caused by a snow and rock avalanche on the Nepal-China border, approximately 20 kilometers northeast of the Rasuwagadhi border crossing.

- Videos from surveillance cameras circulating on social media show a huge torrent of water sweeping away buildings, homes and bridges and overtaking people fleeing the disaster.

- Hundreds of people, including a large group of foreign tourists, are reported missing.

- Search-and-rescue operations continue.

- The main damage occurred in areas in the Bhotekoshi River valley in the districts of Rusawa, Nuwakot, Dhading and Chitwan.

- Amid the massive destruction caused by the flash flood, Prime Minister Balendra Shah called an emergency meeting of the National Disaster Management Council to assess the situation and coordinate rescue efforts.

- Fifteen helicopters are involved in the relief operations, seven of them belonging to the Nepal Army and the rest to other agencies.

- People needing help and those out of contact have been advised to light fires so rescuers can spot the smoke.

Damage

- The flood caused at least 200 billion Nepalese rupees ($1.3 billion) in infrastructure damage, Infrastructure Minister Sunil Lamsal said.

- The bulk of the damage is inflicted on roads and bridges

- According to media reports, floodwaters washed away at least 22 concrete bridges and five metal Bailey bridges.

- The flood that hit the northern regions of Nepal caused damage to 14 hydropower facilities, the country's Energy Ministry said.

- According to the ministry, eight hydropower projects in the Rusawa area were affected: five operating and three under construction.

- Six projects in the Nuwakot area were also affected - four operating and two under construction.

Killed and injured

- According to local police, at least 95 people were killed.

- At least 93 people were injured.

- At least 384 tourists are missing, including 291 foreign nationals.

- According to Bashu Kumar Adhikari, managing director of a tourism company, the tourists were pilgrims travelling to China’s Mount Kailash, which is sacred in many Eastern religions.

- Other Nepalese trekking companies said citizens of the United States, the United Kingdom, South Africa and Malaysia may be in the disaster area.

- At least eight South Korean nationals went missing after the floods in Nepal, they worked on the construction of a hydroelectric power plant, Yonhap news agency reported citing the Foreign Ministry of South Korea.

- Ten more South Korean citizens involved in the construction work were trapped in the affected area and are waiting for help.

- According to preliminary data, around 1,000 people may have been swept away by floodwaters.

- The figure has not been officially confirmed, and the exact number of people affected remains unknown as search-and-rescue operations continue.

Information about Russians

- The Russian embassy in Kathmandu has told TASS that the diplomatic mission has no information about the presence of Russian citizens in the affected areas.

- Tour operators also have not received any requests from Russian tourists staying in Nepal, the press service of the Russian Union of Tourism Industry informed.

- As a representative of the Nepal Department of Tourism told TASS by phone, the agency currently has no information about the possible presence of tourists from the Russian Federation in the flood zone in the north of the country.

Aid to Nepal

- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has offered humanitarian aid to flood-stricken Nepal.