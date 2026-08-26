Russia’s Uran-6 ground robotic system proves effective in demining Mariupol — DPR head

MURMANSK, August 26. /TASS/. Domestically produced Uran-6 ground robotic systems have demonstrated their effectiveness during efforts to clear mines from Mariupol following its liberation, Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) head Denis Pushilin said at a plenary science-business cooperation strategic session on the issue of Marine Robotics in Murmansk.

"Demining in 2022, following the liberation of Mariupol, was a very serious task that was successfully completed. Engineering units used the Uran-6 robotic demining systems, which proved effective," he said.