MELITOPOL, August 26. /TASS/. Ukraine carried out the brutal and demonstrational murders of peaceful Russians with the consent of the West, which provides weapons and protection to the Kiev regime, Alexander Pataman, head of the secretariat of the Zaporozhye Region office of the World Russian People’s Council, an international public organization, told TASS, commenting on the attack on civilians in the LPR, which killed nine people.

"Ukraine does not hesitate to deliberately and brutally kill Russians, while the West pretends that nothing is happening. This means that all actions are coordinated with those who provide weapons to [Vladimir] Zelensky, supposedly for self-defense, and, with poor acting, develop ‘peace plans’," Pataman said.

He noted that Ukraine has been carrying out strikes on public transport in the DPR and LPR since 2014. Ukrainian nationalists cynically call it "playing safari." "The servants of the devil from the Kiev regime will be condemned by the world, and their leader will face the shameful fate of Hitler. The memory of the fallen Russians is the guarantee of our resilience and uncompromising attitude towards the enemies of the state," Pataman emphasized.

Earlier, LPR head Leonid Pasechnik said that nine people, including a 20-year·old girl, were killed and six were wounded by a drone strike on a Lisichansk-Stakhanov bus.