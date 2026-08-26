Ukraine attacks Donetsk with Anglo-French Storm Shadow/SCALP-EG cruise missiles

DONETSK, August 26. /TASS/. Ukraine has used Anglo-French long-range cruise missiles Storm Shadow/SCALP-EG to attack the center of Donetsk, where eight civilians were injured, head of the republic Denis Pushilin said on Max messenger.

"In the Kievsky district of Donetsk, as a result of an attack by Anglo-French long-range cruise missiles of the air-launched Storm Shadow/SCALP-EG in the area of the Donetsk City shopping and entertainment center a child, a girl born in 2016 and a woman born in 1973 were moderately injured, a teenage girl born in 2010 and a woman born in 1947, men born in 1987, 1981, 1977 and 1949 were injured," he wrote.