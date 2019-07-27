China, Russia should strengthen cooperation in technologies, energy — foreign minister

BEIJING, July 27. /TASS/. China and Russia should expand bilateral cooperation on cutting-edge scientific and energy projects, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Saturday at a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

"We need to start impelementing important agreements that had been reached by the leaders of China and Russia, to continuously boost the strategic importance of Chinese-Russian relations," Wang said. "We need to stregthen mutual trust, expand cultural-humanitarian ties, promote pragmatic cooperation, first of all in the sphere of cutting-edge technologies and energy," he added.

China and Russia should thus actively coordinate the schedule of future bilateral meetings at the high level, he noted. "In the new era, we should provide a new impetus for Chinese-Russian relations and strengthen mutual political trust," the Chinese foreign minister concluded.

Wang and Lavrov met in Brazil on the sidelines of the BRICS session of foreign ministers.