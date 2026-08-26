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Ukraine crisis

UN says attacks on civilians unacceptable after Ukraine strikes bus in LPR

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres remains deeply concerned about the ongoing escalation of the conflict, spokesman Stephane Dujarric added

UN, August 26. /TASS/. Attacks on the civilian population and infrastructure grossly violate international humanitarian law and must be stopped immediately, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told TASS, commenting on an attack by a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle on a regular bus in the LPR.

He said that the United Nations is aware of the incident, and Secretary-General Antonio Guterres remained deeply concerned about the ongoing escalation of the conflict.

He added that attacks on the civilian population and infrastructure constitute a gross violation of international humanitarian law, and wherever they are carried out, they must be stopped immediately.

Earlier, LPR head Leonid Pasechnik said that nine people were killed and six injured when Ukraine struck a Lisichansk-Stakhanov bus.

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Ukraine crisisUnited Nations
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